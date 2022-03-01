ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina family says advocate who helped them adopt child was killed in Ukraine

 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Families in the Charlotte area are mourning the death of a Ukrainian man who was instrumental in helping them adopt their children from Ukraine.

The families say the man, Serge Zevlever, died in Ukraine over the weekend while fighting for his homeland.

The Miller family from Midland says they doubt they would have found their way to their adopted son without the man the kids called “Papa.”

Carol Miller knew when she saw the picture of a certain baby boy that he was meant to be hers.

READ MORE → Follow coverage of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

“The souls of his eyes just said, ‘I need a mommy.’ We didn’t know what country he was in,” said Miller.

Baby Quinton had a different name at the time. But the Miller family in Midland wanted that baby who was a world away in Ukraine.

“I don’t think Quinton would be alive if he was still in Ukraine,” said Miller. “His life was not valued because he has disabilities and I don’t think he would have received the medical care he needed and I don’t think he would be with us,” said Miller.

When the Millers went to Ukraine, they met Zevlever.

Think of him as an adoption ambassador.

He led a team out of Kyiv that helped families from the United States and Canada who were adopting orphans from Ukraine by representing them in court, helping translate, and just guiding them through the process.

“Just about a week ago, he got the last child adopted out of Ukraine,” said Miller.

Miller says Zevlever was a dual citizen, so he didn’t have to stay in his homeland, Ukraine when the war started last week.

“He knew that if Russia took over Ukraine, that all those kids that we fight for would be unadoptable,” said Miller.

Over the weekend, Miller says she got reports that Zevlever died fighting for the land and the people he loved.

“He died a hero, he was a hero to us before he died because he helped us bring our kids home, but now I think he’s probably a hero to a lot more people,” said Miller.

When Miller looks at her baby boy, who’s now 12, she remembers Zevlever and how he helped make her family complete by always fighting for the children of Ukraine.

“I don’t think about where he (Quinton) came from because he’s just ours, but when I do stop and think, it’s a lot to take in,” said Miller.

Zevlever worked with Reece’s Rainbow, which is an organization that helps American families adopt children with disabilities from Eastern Europe.

The Millers say Zevlever was concerned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would mean an end to the United States families adopting since Vladimir Putin banned Americans from adopting children from Russia almost a decade ago.

