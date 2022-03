Given that salespersons are prone to “puffery,” we should be wary of claims that the conversion of the former Rockville Centre Diocese headquarters into an office building will deliver “the addition of 223 full-time employees,” as reported in “RVC Diocese headquarters to be transformed into $19M office space” (Feb. 10-16). Especially since the buyer, Philips International, “does not yet have potential tenants,” according to the article.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO