The president’s State of the Union address missed the chance “to reset and pivot,” gripes Scott Jennings at USA Today. “His message on Russia was perfectly fine . . . but there was nothing new, such as the idea that many Republicans are floating — banning all oil and gas imports from Russia.” Nor did he drop “his war on American domestic fossil fuel production to help supply our European allies.” He’s sticking to a “green energy agenda . . . that has no chance of passing this Congress or the next.” And “The rest of the speech was mostly a laundry list of ideas that appear in legislation already dead.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO