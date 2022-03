BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A day after President Biden delivered his State of the Union address, Small Business Administration representatives paid a visit to Baltimore to tour the Made in BMore Clothing factory. The goal of Wednesday’s visit was to highlight the positive impact the American Rescue Plan has made and to discuss what the Biden administration is doing to reach underserved communities across the country. “When (President Biden) talks about making it in America, he wants to make sure that all the agencies in the federal government are ready to make sure that growth and investment is equally distributed,” SBA Administrator Isabel...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO