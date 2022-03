PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Three new deputies have joined the ranks of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office — and they're ready to sniff out crime. K-9s Ranger, Ripp and Blake recently completed the sheriff's office patrol school where they were trained in skills like tracking, searches and apprehensions. Deputies say these skills will allow the dogs to assist with things like locating missing people and finding dangerous narcotics.

