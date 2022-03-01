HCTC to help address the dire shortage of CDL drivers

The trucking and transportation industry in Skagit County is not immune to the nationwide challenge of finding enough drivers to meet demand. In the northwest region of Washington, which includes Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties, there were 314 job postings for truck drivers and 106 drivers submitting unemployment claims in November 2021, according to the state Employment Security Department.
RenovEx currently has an opening for a Class A CDL Hazmat Driver at their Barkeyville location. Job Description: Drivers are needed to deliver 20-pound propane cylinders to retail customers from their Barkeyville location. Regional delivery. Home every night. Requirements:. Class A CDL with hazmat. Must be able to pass a...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One program is working to fill the need for emergency medical services in northern Michigan. It’s doing that by making it easier and cheaper to become an emergency medical technician. Northwest Regional Fire Training Center is partnering with Northwest Michigan Works to provide...
THOMASVILLE , Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County School officials are getting to the bottom of their staff shortage with bus drivers. The school system is offering a free CDL program and officials say depending on how fast people take the four written tests, anyone can get a job in one month.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) – A law aimed at improving safety for truck drivers could have the side effect of worsening a shortage of drivers at a time when supply chains are struggling. "I have 12 trucks total, and half of them are with no drivers," said Warren Pritchard,...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Like many industries right now across the country, the transit agency is experiencing a shortage of workers which is forcing them to alter many routes. In central Arkansas, Rock Region Metro is looking to hire more drivers. Director of Public Engagement, Becca Green, says the transit system went from 105 drivers pre-pandemic to 84 currently.
FINN ROCK, Ore. - The McKenzie school district canceled classes Tuesday, March 1 because of a lack of bus drivers. The district has 175 students, 3 bus routes and 3 licensed drivers but due to the district's lack of resources there's little flexibility. The district is hiring bus drivers and...
Thanks to protests and supply shortages in grocery stores, truckers have been in the news recently. No doubt truckers help the economy run smoothly. You can find popular trucking schools constantly graduating new truck drivers. So, if there are plenty of truckers to keep our goods moving, why are not enough trucks on the road? A former truck driver and current labor expert at the University of Pennsylvania, Steve Viscelli, has some thoughts on the matter.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The shortage of substitute teachers is so severe in one county that they are turning bus drivers into substitute teachers. The Fayette County School District said they will train drivers who want the opportunity to do both jobs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
In 2021, the United States saw a record shortage of 80,000 truck drivers, according to the American Trucking Associations. A recent New York Times article noted that 72% of U.S. freight is moved by truck, underscoring the article’s conclusion that a shortage of drivers is linked to “substantial disruption.”
Gregory Wynn spent more than three decades doing repairs for AT&T. “I was ready to retire, but I wasn’t ready to stop working,” Wynn said. So he turned to the trucking industry and enrolled at Roadmaster Drivers School. He says training included time in the classroom, on-the-road instruction...
Comments / 0