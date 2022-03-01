An unexpected Chicago Cubs connection: How a phone call from Kyle Schwarber has helped 19-year-old prospect James Triantos

Cubs manager Joe Maddon addresses his team at the start of practice on Feb. 25, 2015. Scott Strazzante/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A couple of months ago, Chicago Cubs prospect James Triantos received a phone call with an offer.

Former Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber reached out and told Triantos if he ever wanted to make the trip from his home in Virginia to see Schwarber in Ohio, they could hit together.

Triantos initially met Schwarber last year, sparking a connection in which the 2021 All-Star and 2016 World Series champion calls and checks up on him once in a while. So Triantos traveled to Ohio, where Schwarber lives, and spent a few days during the offseason hitting with the big-leaguer.

Schwarber’s kindness in helping a young player with just 25 games of professional experience wasn’t lost on Triantos, who called Schwarber a really nice, down-to-earth guy.

“Being able to have a simple conversation with me about hitting or me to be able to ask him a question here and there and just having the courtesy to answer me, nobody has to do that,” Triantos told the Tribune. “Not many people would do that, so I’m just really appreciative of the relationship and what he’s done for me.”

Among their conversations, Schwarber’s advice about the mental side of the game and the long path it can take to work one’s way up the minor-league system stood out the most to Triantos.

“But if I stay consistent with my work and worry about things that I can control, that’s when things are going to start working out for me,” Triantos said. “So just trust the things I can trust. I don’t have to change anything and just stick with what I know and play to my confidence and I’ll be all right.”

Triantos, who turned 19 in January, reclassified to be draft eligible a year earlier, and it paid off when the Cubs selected him in the second round in 2021 out of James Madison High School in Vienna, Va., in suburban Washington, D.C. He received an over-slot $2.1 million signing bonus to forgo his college commitment to the University of North Carolina.

Triantos posted a .327/.376/.594 slash line in 109 plate appearances in the Arizona Complex League after signing. He flashed power with six home runs, seven doubles and a triple.

In high school, Triantos’ understanding of the strike zone and ability to make contact were strengths. He recalled striking out only once during his final season, joking, “I thought there was a hole in my bat.”

“James’ swing, it is what it is now, so he’s not going to change much and you don’t worry about him seeing anybody else and changing mechanics,” minor-league hitting coordinator Dustin Kelly told the Tribune. “But just the wisdom of somebody who’s been in the box so much more, for him to be able to be around older players (such as Schwarber) — because that’s where James is going to make some big strides is just the on-field experience of playing at a higher level.

“And if you can get that from other players and even other players outside of the organization, major-leaguers, it has to help.”

Triantos was drafted as a shortstop but is more likely to play second or third base as he continues to develop. He has started taking reps at third and said he loves playing on the left side of the infield.

He said in the past couple of years he started to take more pride in his defense and tried to improve in that area. In the offseason, Triantos focused on daily defensive drills that included thinking about the six F’s of fielding: feet, field, funnel, footwork, fire, follow.

Triantos believed he was ready for the next step when he opted for pre-draft reclassification last year, and the decision has quickly yielded positive results.

“Wherever I go, I kind of have a chip on my shoulder, but it’s more of I’m always going to outwork everyone,” Triantos said. “But that’s kind of how I’ve always been. It’s not like looking down on everyone else. I take pride in my work. I love to work hard and I love this game of baseball.

“I have one of the greatest opportunities in the world and I want to make the most of it.”