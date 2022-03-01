Oscar Colás’ dream becomes a reality as the Cuban outfield prospect takes part in Chicago White Sox minicamp: ‘Every baseball player thinks about this moment’

Relief pitcher David Robertson and other White Sox players on Feb. 21, 2015. Jos M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Oscar Colás has long thought of a moment like he experienced Monday.

The 23-year-old outfielder from Cuba was one of the top international prospects for 2021. He arrived Sunday at the Chicago White Sox spring training complex in Glendale, Ariz., and took part in his first practice Monday during the team’s minor-league minicamp.

“Today was the start of my professional career as a baseball player,” Colás said through an interpreter after Monday’s workout. “Every baseball player thinks about this moment.

“It meant a lot. For every baseball player, for every Cuban baseball player, the dream is to play in the majors and be part of a minor-league organization. It was kind of like a dream come true. Now it’s on me to perform and do what I really know I can do — being able to reach my dream.”

The Sox and Colás came to terms on a deal during the international signing period for $2.7 million. He was ranked the No. 5 international prospect for 2021 .

Whether it was catching a fly ball or being around other players, Colás said his favorite thing about Monday was “the regular baseball routine.”

“I felt like I was with my family on the field,” he said. “I felt really good today with the boys. Just the competition between us and just being able to challenge ourselves. It was something that I was missing. The atmosphere was good.”

Colás arrived in Glendale after spending time at the team’s Dominican Republic academy, where Sox assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz said the reports were positive.

“I look forward to adding him to the mix,” Getz said last week. “I think he’s going to have a very good season based on the reports I’ve received so far.”

Getz said Colás, who hits and throws left-handed, “can handle the bat, he’s got some power, good instincts for the game.”

He’s also known for his strong arm, and at one time he was a pitcher before deciding to focus on being a position player.

Fellow highly touted Sox outfield prospect Yoelqui Céspedes said he has known Colás — a native of Santiago de Cuba — since he was “15 or 16.”

“(He’s a) really good player,” said the 24-year-old Céspedes, who is from Yara, Cuba. “He’s humble. He’s a good person too.”

Colás played in the Serie Nacional, Cuba’s top league, from 2016-20; in the Japan Western League from 2017-19; and in the Japan Pacific League in 2019. He has a combined .282/.343/.483 slash line with 38 doubles, five triples, 28 home runs, 116 RBIs and 102 runs in 187 career games.

His goal for spring training is “just to get ready.”

“Get as ready as I can to play at a high level, the highest level I can — High A, Double A or Triple A, whatever the level is,” Colás said. “And of course, the biggest goal here is to reach the majors. But I know that’s something that is one step at a time.”

Colás is exhibiting patience in the process.

“My goal is to play in the majors, everybody knows that,” he said. “But in order to do that, I need to take care of the things that I can take care of. And that is just work hard and do the things that I know that I can do. I can’t get too excited or too overwhelmed thinking, ‘Oh, I need to be in the majors, I want to be in the majors.’ No, that’s something I can’t control.

“All that I can control is just to work hard and do the things that I can control. The decision is going to be made (by) the people that make those kinds of decisions. The only thing that I can do is control what I can do.”