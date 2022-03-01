ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eaI7n_0eSF7LNX00

March 1 (UPI) -- Former Bachelor Colton Underwood has announced that he is engaged to his boyfriend, political strategist Jordan C. Brown.

"Life is going to be fun with you," Underwood said on Instagram Monday to confirm the engagement, next to a photo and himself and Brown smiling.

"The only time in my life I'm ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe," Brown said on Instagram alongside a photo of himself holding glasses as Underwood pops open a bottle of champagne.

Underwood, 30, and Brown, 39, also confirmed the news to People magazine.

"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for the weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature. I couldn't have pictured a move beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship," Colton told the publication about the engagement.

Underwood and Brown started dating in summer 2021. Underwood, a former football player, competed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018 before he headlined The Bachelor Season 23.

Underwood chose Cassie Randolph on the reality series, with the pair splitting in May 2020. Underwood came out as gay in April 2021 and starred in Netflix reality series, Coming Out Colton.

