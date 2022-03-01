ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Smart Buys

By Chris Neiger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Many investors are drawn to growth stocks for their potential to beat the gains of the broader market. And while these types of companies can experience more volatility, they also have the ability to bounce back and become fantastic long-term investments.

If you're searching for a few companies that look like smart places to invest $5,000 right now, consider what Block (NYSE: SQ) and Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) have to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCv3n_0eSF7ECS00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Block

Block, formerly known as Square, has been a fantastic growth stock over the past few years as the company builds out its position in the fintech market.

The company got its start with its point-of-sale payment terminals but has since expanded well beyond that market to include its popular peer-to-peer payment app, Cash App, and blockchain technology.

The company released strong full-year 2021 results on Feb. 23, in which gross profit reached $4.4 billion, an increase of 62% compared to 2020.

Block's Cash App is particularly important to the company because it brings in nearly half of the company's gross profit. In addition to its massive popularity -- Cash App had more than 44 million transacting accounts in December -- Block is expanding the app's usefulness, having recently added a buy now, pay later feature. This will help Block tap into this fast-growing market, which could be worth $20 billion by 2028.

And finally, Block is continually moving into the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Users can buy and sell Bitcoin through Cash App, and the company is investing in blockchain technologies that could help make financial transactions faster and more secure and help build out the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi) market.

While Block's stock price has fallen significantly over the past six months -- along with many other technology stocks -- investors should focus on the company's long-term prospects and not the current instability of the broader market.

2. Confluent

You may never have heard of Confluent before, but the company's cloud-based data platform is helping thousands of companies better understand the gobs of data they generate.

Confluent's platform helps companies sift through their consumer data and make actionable and timely decisions based on it. One prime example of the usefulness of its services came during the pandemic when Instacart needed to quickly expand its business.

The grocery delivery company used Confluent to help it manage its real-time grocery delivery demand from the influx of 500,000 new customers it added over a several-week period.

This type of real-time data forecasting is very important to the 3,000 customers Confluent already has, and it's helping the company tap into several markets it believes will be worth $91 billion by 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Confluent's sales spiked 71% from the year-ago quarter, and its cloud sales surged 211% year over year. The company is also building out a strong base of customers with average recurring revenue of $100,000 or higher, jumping 43% in the most recent quarter.

Originally surging following its mid-2021 initial public offering (IPO), Confluent's stock has fallen with the broader tech sector. But long-term investors should keep their eye on the company's ability to increase sales and its growing customer base and consider snatching up shares at a discount right now.

10 stocks we like better than Block, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Block, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin, Block, Inc., and Confluent, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

PayPal's leadership in the fintech industry will help it rebound from its recent woes. Chegg's competitive edge and addressable opportunity signal a bright future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Ipo#Technology Stocks#Cflt#Getty Images#Block Block#Fintech#Cash App
Seekingalpha.com

Buy Stocks When They Are On Sale

We love to buy things on sale. Scenario #1: For three months you've been looking at a certain flat screen TV but didn't pull the trigger because the price was too high. Then one day it goes on sale, offering a 20% discount. You buy it. Scenario #2: There are...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Are Hotter Buys Than Tesla and Bitcoin This Year

Jushi Holdings is a fast-growing pot stock that is cheap compared to larger multistate operators. American Express may be a key recovery stock to own this year as travel and entertainment spending bounce back. Both stocks are outperforming the market this year and may continue to do so. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $500? 2 Dividend Stocks Down 19% and 32% to Buy Now

The market's sell-off of Caterpillar stock was probably justified, but it's still a buying opportunity. Short-term challenges won't affect either company's ability to support its dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Needham raises iRhythm Technologies to buy on revenue growth; stock up 11%

Needham has upgraded iRhythm Technologies (IRTC +11.5%) from hold to buy citing management commentary providing confidence on revenue growth. The firm has a $135 price target (~25% upside based on Wednesday's close). "Our scenario analysis suggests upside to IRTC's 2022 revenue guidance, leaving room for beat-and-raise quarters throughout 2022," a...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Kraft Heinz Stock Is A Buy

Kraft Heinz earnings are improving and debt levels have significantly decreased. Kraft Heinz (KHC) stock is an undervalued gem in a relatively overvalued market. Kraft Heinz has stabilized earnings and debt, free cash flow generation looks strong, and the company is trading right at book value. Kraft Heinz’s operations are on par with what they were in FY17 when the company reached all-time high levels and the company is beginning to move past the massive write-downs and SEC probe that was addressed in February 2019. Kraft Heinz has left a sour taste in the mouths of many investors; however, the company appears to be a strong long-term trade at current market levels.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

New Investor? Consider Buying These 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks

Its robotic systems are paving a bright future for this healthcare stock. With 15 consecutive quarters of profits, this pot stock is just starting. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Growth stocks rule in Goldman screen of biggest retail investor buys and sells

Retail investors continue to favor growth names over value and lean to tech, according to Goldman Sachs' new report on retail buy and sell activity. "We estimate retail investors were net buyers of $7 billion in Russell 3000 (NYSEARCA:IWV) stocks since the volatility spike on 24-Jan-2022," John Marshall, Goldman head of derivatives strategy, and team wrote in a note. "The vast majority of flows have been into S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) stocks with a small amount into Mid-cap (outflows from Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) names). This analysis helps to explain the significant underperformance of Russell 2000 vs the S&P 500."
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
166K+
Followers
82K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy