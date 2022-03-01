ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and more

By Hannah Miao, @hannahmiao_
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share...

