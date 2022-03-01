ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'CODA' takes top honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith wins

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — In an upset, the deaf family drama “CODA” took top honors at an unpredictable and history-making 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards that also saw wins for the leads of “Squid Game,” the cast of “Ted Lasso” and Will Smith. The...

