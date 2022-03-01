Minerva Neurosciences GAAP EPS of -$0.50 misses by $0.31

Revenue of $39.87M (+41.4% Y/Y) in-line. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $129.4 million at December 31, 2021. 30 years in business and still cannot make a profit. 30 years in business and still no sales in Asia. 30 years in business and the stock price is stuck <$5. 30 years in business…….Get the picture ? This management has had the world’s slowest ramp up. Well at least the non-cash compensation for everyone within Cerus has gone up so they are happy.

