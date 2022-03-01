ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minerva Neurosciences GAAP EPS of -$0.50 misses by $0.31

By Pranav Ghumatkar
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minerva Neurosciences press release (NASDAQ:NERV): Q4 GAAP EPS of...

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Viatris GAAP EPS of -$0.22 misses by $0.45, revenue of $4.33B misses by $10M

Revenue of $4.33B (+20.6% Y/Y) misses by $10M. Viatris announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion. The line of the old country song is, I never went to bed with an ugly woman but I sure woke up with a few. (Google it - damn good song if you like old-school country.) I have woken up with one today. Her name is Viatris.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58, revenue of $1.38B

R.R. Donnelley & Sons press release (NYSE:RRD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58. Revenue of $1.38B (+2.2% Y/Y). Organic net sales increased 1.9%. Capital expenditures in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $73.3 million compared to $85.6 million in the prior year period. As of December 31, 2021, cash...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

IVERIC bio GAAP EPS of -$0.29 misses by $0.04

The Company estimates its year-end 2022 cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will range between $215 million and $225 million. The Company also estimates that its cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities will be sufficient to fund its planned capital expenditure requirements and operating expenses through at least mid-2024.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Cerus GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.03, revenue of $39.87M in-line

Revenue of $39.87M (+41.4% Y/Y) in-line. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $129.4 million at December 31, 2021. 30 years in business and still cannot make a profit. 30 years in business and still no sales in Asia. 30 years in business and the stock price is stuck <$5. 30 years in business…….Get the picture ? This management has had the world’s slowest ramp up. Well at least the non-cash compensation for everyone within Cerus has gone up so they are happy.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

APA Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 misses by $0.17, revenue of $2.3B beats by $360M

APA press release (NASDAQ:APA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 misses by $0.17. Revenue of $2.3B (+78.3% Y/Y) beats by $360M. Reported production of 386,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day; adjusted production, which excludes Egypt noncontrolling interest and tax barrels, was 331,000 BOE per day. Delivered net cash from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Cardiff Oncology GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.06, revenue of $0.13M beats by $0.1M

Cardiff Oncology press release (NASDAQ:CRDF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.06. Revenue of $0.13M (+8.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.1M. CEO comment: "Looking ahead, we are eager to continue exploring synergistic combinations with onvansertib, which include DNA damaging agents, microtubule inhibitors and epigenetic factors, as we pursue additional indications."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Arbe Robotics GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.11, revenue of $0.5M

Arbe Robotics press release (NASDAQ:ARBE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.11. Revenue of $0.5M (+150.0% Y/Y). Revenues to be in the range of $7 million to $11 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of ($34 million) and ($38 million), primarily attributable to the increase in labor cost, most notably in R&D, foreign currency exchange rates impact and additional legal, accounting, and general overhead costs resulting from our status as a public company.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Mercedes-Benz Group AG GAAP EPS of €11.82, revenue of €43.39B

Mercedes-Benz Group AG press release (OTCPK:DDAIF): Q4 GAAP EPS of €11.82. Revenue of €43.39B (-6.9% Y/Y). Free cash flow of the industrial business of €1.96 billion (-59% Y/Y). EBIT of €14.56 billion (+217% Y/Y). Net liquidity at the end of the period €21.01B vs. €17.86 last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
