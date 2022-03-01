Chimerix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $46,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $173.2 million, or $2.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $2 million.

