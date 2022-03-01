ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Chimerix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $46,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $173.2 million, or $2.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMRX

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Cmrx#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CBS News

U.S. takes aim at "Putin's cronies" with new round of sanctions on Russian oligarchs

The White House announced Thursday it is expanding the list of Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin who are being slapped with sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move cuts the elites off from the U.S. financial system and freezes their assets, allowing officials to seize their luxury apartments, superyachts, private jets and other property.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

As war rages, Paralympics open in Beijing without Russia

BEIJING (AP) — The Winter Paralympics opened Friday in Beijing with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China. A Ukrainian team member in a wheelchair carried the country’s now widely known blue and yellow flag at the head of a 20-person delegation entering the Bird’s Nest. Chinese President Xi Jinping, wearing a red face mask to protect against the coronavirus, attended the opening.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

784K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy