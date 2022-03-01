ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hostess Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) _ Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $36.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lenexa, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $297.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $288 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $119.3 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWNK

