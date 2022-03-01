TG Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $93.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $348.1 million, or $2.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGTX