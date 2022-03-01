ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

TG Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $93.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $348.1 million, or $2.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGTX

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

TeraWulf Announces Commencement of Mining Sustainable, Low-Cost Bitcoin

EASTON, Md., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the “Company”), which was formed to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States, today announced the commencement of mining operations at its Lake Mariner facility in upstate New York using more than 90% zero-carbon energy. The Lake Mariner facility is expected to reach over 500 megawatts of capacity once complete.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

784K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy