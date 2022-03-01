ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

New normal: Fence is up, Guard on standby for State of Union

By COLLEEN LONG, MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The fencing around the U.S. Capitol is back up for the president’s State of the Union address tonight. Police cars with flashing lights are stationed at major intersections and highways. The U.S. National Guard is on standby. It’s the new normal. While there...

