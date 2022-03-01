ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intra-Cellular: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $85.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.05.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of $1.05 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $25.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $284.1 million, or $3.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $83.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITCI

