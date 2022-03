England interim coach Paul Collingwood admitted his concern at seeing Ollie Robinson suffer a back injury on Thursday, but he has not given up hope of a positive update ahead of next week’s first Test against the West Indies.Robinson departed in discomfort on the third morning of the warm-up clash against the CWI President’s XI in Antigua and will not feature on the fourth and final day.He suffered similar problems during his previous competitive outing, England’s Ashes humiliation in Hobart back in January, and there were public criticisms of his conditioning by the management on that trip.Having taken the divisive decision...

SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO