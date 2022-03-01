There’s a new world record for fastest snowboarder towed by a car

Click here to read the full article. There seems to be something going on in the jet-ski world—something very luxurious, fast and techy. First, the new owners of Cigarette Racing, the Miami-based builder of go-fast boats, announced they would be coming out with a new Cigarette jet ski, reportedly priced around $50,000. Then a startup called Tempest, founded by California tech executives who are also surfers, announced the even more expensive Maverick GT Jet RIB and Energy Platform. The combination electric jet ski and rigid-hulled inflatable has a sticker price ranging from $150,000 to $500,000. While its official price hasn’t been...

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO