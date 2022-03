Do you need help juggling the many events, appointments, meetings, and tasks in your life? With an Echo device, Alexa is at your service. You can set up reminders so Alexa will notify you when a task or appointment is due. Create an alarm and use Alexa to wake up in the morning or alert you when a message arrives. Set up a timer for everything—from a boiling egg to an intense race. You can even add items to a to-do list or shopping list. Alexa will aid you via any Echo device, many third-party Alexa gadgets, and the Alexa app. Here's how to set everything up.

