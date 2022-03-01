Press: We have a lot to learn from Ukrainian people

© Associated Press-Vadim Ghirda

Russian President Vladimir Putin ’s war against Ukraine is only a week old. We don’t know how it’s going to turn out. It may drag on for weeks more. Or Putin may unleash more forces, seize Kyiv, and topple the Ukrainian government. But this much is clear: No matter what happens, Putin has already lost this war.

Putin lost this war because of one grave miscalculation. He figured out how many tanks he’d have to amass at the border, how many trucks to haul in supplies, how many tankers to refuel the military vehicles, how many helicopters to ferry in officers and extract the dead and wounded. But one thing he didn’t count on: the courage of the Ukrainian people. Putin may overrun Ukraine, but he’ll never conquer it.

Ukrainians quickly disproved the lies of American conservative commentators that they didn’t really care about freedom, that they’d be happy under Russia’s rule, or that they weren’t really an independent nation, but merely a “puppet state” of the Biden administration. Just the opposite. They’ve shown a stunning resistance.

Every day, in cities and villages, we see examples of great heroism on the part of average Ukrainian citizens. Men and women of all ages lining up to get guns from the government. Fathers escorting their wives and children to the border to escape to Poland, then, after a tearful embrace, turning back to defend their country. Citizens collecting empty bottles to make Molotov cocktails. Local volunteers digging trenches, building bunkers and making camouflage netting from which to fight oncoming Russian soldiers. Even Ukrainian hackers went after Russian government sites and systems.

The BBC reports that dozens of Ukrainians living in the United Kingdom have left their jobs and returned to Ukraine to join the battle. Villagers have torn down road signs to confuse Russian convoys and knelt in front of tanks. According to The New York Times, one woman in Northern Ukraine filmed herself telling a Russian soldier to put sunflower seeds in his pockets so that, when he dies in Ukraine, flowers will grow.

In addition to its military, the entire Ukrainian citizenry has united to defend their homeland. And their bravery’s matched by the example of President Volodymyr Zelensky, seen out in the streets with citizens of Kyiv as shells struck the capital. Zelensky’s gone from an oft-dismissed stand-by comic to a wartime leader of Churchillian stature, warning Putin that, if his troops invaded Ukraine, they “would see our faces, not our backs.”

No matter how serious the threat, Zelensky vowed to stay and fight alongside Ukrainian citizens. When the United States offered to evacuate him from Kyiv, Zelensky proudly refused: “The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride.”

In the sacrifices made by everyday Ukrainians, we see patriotism in its purest form. What a contrast to the lack of sacrifice most Americans seem willing to make. Indeed, the greatest worry to America’s standing up to Putin in support for the democratic government of Ukraine is the fear that it might cost Americans some temporary pain.

In Ukraine, housewives, businessmen, teachers, farmers, cab drivers and retirees are literally risking their lives to protect their fellow citizens. While here, in the most powerful country on earth, millions of Americans still refuse to wear a mask, truckers whine about getting a shot in the arm and everybody’s up in arms about having to pay more than $4 a gallon at the pump. How pathetic.

Compared to the sacrifices Ukrainians are making today, we Americans look like a nation of weenies.

Press is host of “The Bill Press Pod.” He is author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.”