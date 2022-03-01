Russian column presses toward Kyiv

© Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via Associated Press

Russian forces are pressing toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv amid increased fighting.

A column of Russian tanks and other vehicles forced its way closer to Kyiv on Tuesday after unleashing shelling in civilian areas, Reuters reported.

While Ukraine has managed to hold off Russia's advance, intelligence officials have determined that Moscow still has plans to overwhelm Kyiv, according to CNN.

"From a purely military/tactical standpoint, Russia has the manpower and firepower to take Kyiv. No question," an unidentified U.S. source told CNN. "And no matter how much resistance the Ukrainians put up."

The Associated Press noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is working with limited options, as Western nations have leveled sanctions on the country and begun supplying Ukraine with weapons.

“I believe Russia is trying to put pressure [on Ukraine] with this simple method,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, mentioning increased shelling, according to the AP.

He added that Kyiv is not willing to make compromises with Russia “when one side is hitting another with rocket artillery."