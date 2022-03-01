ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia: Response was needed to threat of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons

By Maureen Breslin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the "real danger" of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons required a response from Moscow, Reuters reports.

"Today, the dangers that [Ukrainian President] Zelensky's regime pose for neighboring countries and international security in general have increased substantially after the authorities set up in Kyiv have embarked upon dangerous games related to plans to acquire their own nuclear weapons," Lavrov said while speaking at a disarmament meeting in Geneva, according to the news service.

"Ukraine still has Soviet nuclear technologies and the means of delivery of such weapons. We cannot fail to respond to this real danger," Lavrov added.

Representatives from multiple nations reportedly did not attend Lavrov's speech and staged a similar boycott of his remarks at a United Nations human rights forum on Tuesday.

A moment of silence was held before the speeches for the Ukrainian victims of Russia's invasion, Reuters noted.

Moscow invaded Ukraine last week, with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying the former Soviet republic needed to be "demilitarized" and "denazified." Putin's justification was quickly dismissed by Ukraine and its allies as propaganda.

Welcome to the NWO
2d ago

I so wanted Joe Biden to be a good moderate President even though I didn't vote for him I figured no way could Trump be right about him. Boy was I wrong every single terrible thing Trump said about Biden turned out to be true.

SAPPHIRE
2d ago

Not! we wouldn't be in this mess if Trump was in office. Peace through strength. all all the nations see now is weakness

paula turpen
2d ago

The outrage isn't what Russia is doing to the men, women and children of Ukraine. This is what Communism is and does left unchecked. The outrage should be for the rest of the world sitting back and doing absolutely nothing to stop them. The USA was once the World Leader and the Greatest Nation on Earth...no longer. This administration has seen to that. What a shame...

The Hill

The Hill

