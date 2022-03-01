ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

What is Fastnacht Day or Fat Tuesday and why are people eating donuts?

By Brad Jennings, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

March 1 is Mardi Gras, National Pancake Day and in Pennsylvania, it's also Fastnacht Day or Fat Tuesday.

The tradition of making these often doughy delights on what's also known as Shrove Tuesday began with the need to use up all the sugar, butter, lard and sometimes mashed potatoes in the house before the start of Lent. The result: an often yeast-raised potato pastry that is deep fried like a doughnut.

It's been said that the name "fastnacht" comes from German words translating to "fast night."

Whether it's spelled fastnacht, fasnacht or faschnaut, it's a treat that many look forward to eating each year.

Here's what you should know about the fabulously fattening tradition:

National Pancake Day: IHOP has free pancakes. McDonald's, Taco Bell also have deals

What is a fastnacht?

Brought to you by German and Pennsylvania Dutch cultures, a fastnacht is similar to a doughnut, although it tends to feel heavier and taste a little less sweet. Recipes vary. Some include mashed potato and lard. Some are round. Some are square. Some have holes in the middle. They can be plain, glazed, or covered in powdered sugar or cinnamon and sugar.

What does fastnacht mean?

"Fast night," as in, the final night for many Christians to pig out before the fasting of the Lenten season begins the following day, which is Ash Wednesday.

When is Fastnacht Day ... and what is it?

Tuesday, March 1, 2022, is Fastnacht Day, also known as Fat Tuesday, Shrove Tuesday, Mardi Gras and National Pancake Day. They all basically represent the same idea. Traditionally, it was the last day to use up all the sugar, butter and lard before the start of Lent. In many cultures worldwide, it became a day to overindulge. Case in point: In Iceland, they refer to it as "Bursting Day."

Did you say Shrove Tuesday? What's that?

The word "shrove" comes from a term meaning "absolve." Some Christians hope on this day to attain absolution of their sins by repenting and conducting a self-assessment before the start of Lent. But first ... hey, let's scarf down a bunch of doughy treats!

How do you spell fastnacht?

Fastnacht is pretty common, but fausnacht, fauschnaut, faschnacht, fassenacht and fosnacht are also acceptable. Feel free to invent your own version for added confusion.

How fattening are they?

Depends on the recipe. Fat grams can range from about 7 to 12 per fastnacht. Some say the calorie count is as low as 200. Others say it's nearly 500.

Where do I get one?

South central Pennsylvania churches often make and sell their own fresh batches. But some grocery stores, bakeries and doughnut shops also partake in the tradition.

A version of this story first published in 2018. Teresa Boeckel from the York, Pennsylvania, Daily Record contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is Fastnacht Day or Fat Tuesday and why are people eating donuts?

Comments / 0

Related
The Mint Hill Times

Fat Tuesday Shrimp Creole

CHARLOTTE – As you read this, Fat Tuesday, sometimes called Shrove Tuesday will be soon upon us. Traditionally, many of us would consume those items that may be forbidden during the season of Lent. This tomato-based saucy Shrimp Creole will teleport you to the balcony-lined streets of New Orleans. The flavors of gumbo file powder, roasted peppers and onions along with the accent of Worcestershire illuminates this dish to the Mardi Gras level. Serving this with buttered white rice and a cold beverage will pay credence to those on Bourbon Street celebrating. So break out your beads and Zydeco music and get ready to make some taste memories! Enjoy ~
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Mcdonald, PA
One Green Planet

Newborn Kitten Found Dragging Herself on Hot Concrete Rescued!

This poor kitten was found dragging herself on the hot concrete while ongoing traffic was passing by. It was a miracle that TikTok user @aricsv97 noticed her and was kind enough to stop and bring her to safety!. It turns out that she was only 2 days old and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Connecticut Post

Ansonia to host Fat Tuesday paczki-eating contest March 1

Ansonia is getting into the Mardi Gras spirit with a Fat Tuesday Paczki-eating contest. A paczki (pronounced ponch-key) is a Polish treat similar to a donut and filled with some kind of sweet filling like jelly or Bavarian cream. The dough also contains a splash of vodka. These sweet treats are usually eaten on Fat Tuesday, a final day to indulge in treats before the beginning of Lent in Christian religions.
ANSONIA, CT
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Sharon Kennedy: Eat all you can on Fat Tuesday

There’s only one day of the year when it’s OK to mention the word “fat” in connection with people. The other 364 are off limits because the word is derogatory toward those of us carrying extra pounds. Fat Tuesday signifies the beginning of Lent in the...
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

What is Paczki and where can I buy it for Fat Tuesday?

ORIGINATING in Poland, Paczkis are delectable sweets commonly consumed before the Christian season of Lent. Here's everything we know about where to find the confections. Paczkis are deep-fried sphere-shaped doughnuts stuffed with a sweet filling. Typically, they are topped with powdered sugar, icing, glaze, or dried orange zest. Prior to...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Tuesday#Doughnut#Shrove Tuesday#Powdered Sugar#Fastnacht Day Or#German#Ihop#Taco Bell#Pennsylvania Dutch#Christians
Herald-Dispatch

Indulge with treats on Fat Tuesday

HUNTINGTON — Though Huntington is nearly 900 miles away from New Orleans, the heart of Mardi Gras, the Carnival spirit can still be felt this time of year. Carnival, weeks of celebrations, ramp up as the calendar inches toward Shrove Tuesday, also known as Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
97.9 WGRD

What is The History of and Why Do We Celebrate Fat Tuesday?

So what is the history behind Fat Tuesday and why do we celebrate it?. To be honest, I have heard the term Fat Tuesday all of my life and never bothered to find out what the hell it is. Sorry if it sounds like I don't care, but I don't. For some reason today of all days I thought I would care and find out what Fat Tuesday is.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Philly

Fat Tuesday: Philly Residents Flock To Holmesburg Bakery To Grab Delicious Fastnachts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Fat Tuesday and down in the Big Easy, the good times are rolling. It’s the first time celebrations are allowed on Bourbon Street in New Orleans since the pandemic began. But in Pennsylvania, people celebrate “Fastnacht Day.” Taste and tradition bring folks out to Holmesburg Bakery in Northeast Philadelphia as early as 6:30 a.m. just so they can get a taste of a delicious fastnacht. Every year on this day-long lines form outside of the bakery located at 7935 Frankford Avenue. “It depends on who wants to get up early and who wants to get up late,” Denise Popowcer...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fat Tuesday Gumbo

The team at Don’s Pomeroy House shares a recipe for gumbo just in time for Fat Tuesday. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recipes
Food Network

What the World's Oldest People Eat in a Day

Ask any reputable doctor or nutritionist about what you should eat, and they’re likely to come back with similar advice. Consume more vegetables, whole grains and nuts. Cut back on meat — especially if it’s red. Go easy on sugary and processed foods. Or, as journalist Michael Pollan eloquently put it in his book In Defense of Food, “Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.”
LIFESTYLE
WAFB

Capital region rocking and rolling with parades 9 days before Fat Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s time to let the good times roll. On a sunny day in downtown Baton Rouge, parade goers say they are ready to celebrate. “I missed the first two years, so I was not missing this year,” said Cathy Zargodnik, who is originally from New Jersey. However, since she moved to Louisiana Mardi Gras has become her favorite holiday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

403K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy