ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian Forces Abandoning Their Vehicles and Surrendering, Videos Show

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Footage shared on social media shows military vehicles apparently abandoned by Russian soldiers, some of whom are seen surrendering to Ukrainian forces.

Images tweeted by open-source intelligence monitor, OSINT Defender and the Ukraine Information Army show destroyed equipment they say belongs to the Russian army.

OSINT Defender tweeted that Russian forces were reported to have abandoned an outpost in the Sumy Region and fled into the woods during the night, leaving military vehicles behind.

Among these were BMPs, the workhorse Russian infantry fighting vehicle, BTR-80 armored personnel carriers and MT-LB armored tracked vehicles. "There is no indication as to why [the Russian forces] fled," it tweeted.

Images shared on Twitter and on News outlet NEXTA's Telegram channel show a destroyed column of Russian machinery in Borodyanka near Kyiv.

Ukraine Weapons Tracker tweeted an image of a tank captioned: "Russian T-72B obr. 1989 was abandoned with fuel and in fully working condition. The reason is unclear."

The same Twitter account shared a number of other images of apparently abandoned Russian hardware. One showed "a modern T-72B3 obr. 2016, on the side of which we can now see 'Glory to Ukraine' written. Location is unknown."

In another tweet , Ukraine Weapons Tracker posted images it said were of "more vehicles of the Russian 4th Guards Tank Division, destroyed and abandoned in #Sumy."

These were "a 152mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, 1V13 command vehicle, T-80U tank and logistical trucks."

It also showed video of Ukrainian civilians examining an abandoned Russian 9P149 Shturm-S motorized anti-tank vehicle.

Accompanying other images of abandoned vehicles in the North Poltova region, the Ukraine Information Army said that "the Russians continue to dump equipment and run away."

Telegram also showed pictures of soldiers, some with their hands on their heads, marching down a road. "Russian POWs near Kharkiv, with what appear to be SSh-60 steel helmets," OSINT Technical tweeted in sharing the clip.

OSINT Defender said of the same clip that the "around 20 POWS" were "most likely heading towards additional transportation" to be taken to internment camps "somewhere in the west of the country."

Moscow has now deployed up to three-quarters of its invasion force amid intense fighting across the Ukraine, the BBC reported, and there are unconfirmed estimates that over 5,700 Russian troops have been killed or wounded.

A huge convoy of Russian armored vehicles, tanks and artillery is advancing on Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky got a standing ovation following a speech to the European Union on Tuesday in which he said "we are fighting for our life."

Follow our live blog for updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPn32_0eSF5BTr00

Update 03/01/22, 11:45 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with further information.

Comments / 680

Mary Marks
2d ago

I believe most Russian soldiers do not want to fight their friends and family in Ukraine ... would be great to see them join Ukraine in the fight for freedom and liberty!

Reply(16)
202
libertarian
2d ago

Hope all the Russian troops surrender. Ukraine is a sovereign independent nation that did absolutely nothing to instigate this invasion. God bless Ukraine & may they be successful in the defense of their homeland.

Reply(15)
147
Bob Flick
2d ago

There are probably a lot of Russian soldiers and Russian people that disagree with this aggression by Putin and do not support it. Sanctions, soldiers surrendering and disapproval from many other countries hopefully will make Putin stop this aggressive behavior.

Reply(9)
82
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Vehicles#Military Personnel#Military Forces#Military Equipment#Russian#Ukrainian#Osint Defender#Mt Lb#Depot#Osintdefender#Sentdefender#Twitter#Nexta#Ukraine Weapons Tracker#Guards Tank Division#Msta S#Destr
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Boston Globe

Zelensky on Russian troops: ‘These are not warriors of a superpower. These are confused children who have been used.’

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine early Thursday portrayed invading Russian troops as directionless and asserted that the invasion plans of Russian President Vladimir Putin had been “ruined,” even as the first major Ukrainian city fell in the war. “Our soldiers, our border guards, our territorial defense, even simple...
MILITARY
Telegraph

How Russia's vast military convoy was ambushed on the road to Kyiv

The satellite images showed a vast Russian convoy bogged down on the road to Kyiv. Military experts said the 17-mile column, which more than doubled in size overnight on Monday, was a sitting duck for Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes. About 20 miles from where it was last spotted, the Russian advance appeared to have hit a wall.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
821K+
Followers
85K+
Post
767M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy