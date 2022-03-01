Actor Kather Sei charged with providing fentanyl-laced pills that caused fatal overdose

Actor Kather Sei, who has credits on several television and Netflix shows, has been charged with providing fentanyl-laced pills that resulted in a fatal overdose.

The 36-year-old performer, whose real name is Mucktarr Kather Sei, was arrested on Saturday in Los Angeles. He was arraigned Monday on charges including one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, according to a press release from the Justice Department.

Mirela “Mimi” Todorova was also charged in connection with the case, according to the Los Angeles Times . She was taken into custody on charges of intent to distribute cocaine and ecstasy from last year. The 33-year-old suspect is accused of running a drug ring in Los Angeles, using Sei and several others as delivery drivers to distribute her counterfeit oxycodone pills.

According to prosecutors, Todorova provided Sei keys to her apartment so that he could access the drug stash while she was in Mexico. On Nov. 15 and 16, 2020, the victim, identified as 37-year-old Ray Mascolo, reached out to the dealers seeking drugs.

His parents are Bruno and Kyara Mascolo, co-founders of Bed Head hair care products. He was listed in Todorova’s phone as “Ray Client Rich Kid” and had been struggling with addiction for years.

“Sei allegedly delivered pills laced with fentanyl that caused the man’s fatal overdose in his Beverly Hills home,” according to documents obtained by People.

Prior to Mascolo’s death, several customers expressed concern about the pills allegedly provided by Todorova and Sei.

“Yo mimi the oxys are dirty,” one person wrote.

Authorities were able to connect Mascolo’s fatal overdose to the pair of suspects after his parents were interviewed by DEA agents, who also seized his phones. Unaware he’d died, Todorova continued to text the victim and offer him drugs, according to authorities.

Investigators were ultimately able to track her cell phone and she was arrested at a gas station.

If convicted, both Sei and Todorova face 20 years to life in prison.

Sei, an actor, has appeared on shows like “S.W.A.T” and Netflix’s “Lucifer.”