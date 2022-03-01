ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

‘I asked them for a big stack of dough’: Anthony Joshua lifts lid on Tyson Fury step-aside demands

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbWsd_0eSF4kDN00

Anthony Joshua has confirmed that his demands caused the collapse of a deal that would have seen him step-aside and allow Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk .

Joshua is due a mandatory rematch with the Ukrainian, who beat him last year, but had been extended an offer to relinquish that match to set up a unification heavyweight fight between Fury and Usyk.

A deal had been thought to have been close, but collapsed after Joshua upped his demand for financial recompense.

Fury will now go ahead with a fight with Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April.

Elaborating on the final days of negotiations, Joshua revealed that his suggested fee to step-aside was sufficiently large it made any deal unworkable for Fury’s promoters.

“I asked them for a big stack of dough which I knew they wouldn’t be able to get,” Joshua told IFL TV . “If they did get it I would have considered it but they didn’t get it

“I’m focused on the Oleksandr Usyk rematch. If it was hundreds of millions, I’d have been like, ‘yeah, let’s look at it’ but it wasn’t.

“I want to fight and the money will come if I go out there and win. Money comes with success so I’d rather do what I can do in the ring, get revenge and get the belts back.”

The rematch had been pencilled in for late spring or early summer, but could be delayed by Russia’s invasion of Usyk’s native Ukraine.

The two-weight champion has returned to his homeland and enlisted with the Ukrainian army.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is working on a venue for the fight, but admitted that the conflict in the Ukraine is of greater importance: “Usyk’s got a lot on his plate at the moment from a personal perspective and we respect that, but we’re working to determine where the fight is going to take place.”

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Canelo-Bivol Will Be Non-Title Fight If WBA Won't Sanction Because Bivol Is Russian Citizen

Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol expect to meet May 7 regardless of whether they fight for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title. BoxingScene.com learned Tuesday night that the WBA’s public stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will not impact the status of the card headlined by Mexico’s Alvarez and Russia’s Bivol. The WBA, along with the IBF, WBC and WBO, have jointly announced that those sanctioning organizations will monitor the approval of championship matches involving Russian boxers as long as this unprovoked attack lasts in Ukraine.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
The Independent

Conor McGregor launches tirade against ‘pitiful’ Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC comeback

Conor McGregor has called out Islam Makhachev ahead of the UFC star’s return to the Octagon, labelling the Russian a “s*** stain”.McGregor fought twice in 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier in both bouts. In the rivals’ January clash, the American knocked out McGregor, who suffered a broken leg in their July meeting.McGregor, 33, is set to return to the ring this July and has advised lightweight champion Charles Oliveira to wait until then to fight, with the Brazilian currently expected to defend the belt against Justin Gaethje in May.Also in the title picture is Makhachev, a childhood friend of...
UFC
The Independent

The curious case of Colby Covington

Colby Covington specialises in chaos. He inflicts it upon his opponents and injects it into the very veins that run through the UFC, that bind fighters and coaches.Covington also specialises in control, however, something that is often overlooked in the analysis of his persona and fighting style.The relentless pace pushed by the American in the Octagon leaves his opponents with such little time to think, to the extent that contests must feel like constant carnage to them, while Covington himself maintains an impressive composure and almost unrivalled level of cardio to employ his wrestling skills and dictate the action.As...
UFC
The Independent

Wladimir Klitschko thanks people for donating supplies to help Ukrainians

Wladimir Klitschko has thanked people for donating supplies to help Ukrainians amid the continued invasion by Russia.Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko have said they are “ready to die” in the fight against Russian forces invading Ukraine.The two former heavyweight world champions are currently in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, which Vitali is the mayor of, as a 40-mile military convoy approaches the capital.To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.Click here to sign up to our free newsletters. Read More Ukraine-Russia war news: Zelensky responds to nuclear plant attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
ADVOCACY
BoxingNews24.com

Four World Champions at War: Usyk, The Klitschko Brothers and Lomachenko

By Robert Brizel, image by Barthes Designs: The World Heavyweight title and the heavyweight division with triple dynamite. WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO World Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk joined the territorial Ukrainian Defense Battalion, to fight in armed conflict with Wladimir Klitschko, Vitali Klitschko, and Vasyl Lomachenko on the front lines.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ukrainian#Ifl Tv
The Independent

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington trade insults at chaotic UFC 272 press conference

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington incessantly traded insults on Thursday at the pre-fight press conference for their UFC 272 main event, with security guards watching closely as the rivals baited one another.Masvidal and Covington were long-time friends and training partners, even living together before their relationship devolved into a bitter rivalry that saw both fighters kicked out of American Top Team.Masvidal has since returned to the gym, however, where he has been training for this Saturday’s clash with Covington at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Masvidal, 37, is a two-time welterweight title challenger, while 34-year-old Covington previously held the division’s...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Charlo-Castano Rematch Granted Sanctioning Approval By WBO, May 14 On Showtime

The delay in a ruling from the WBO proved to be well worth the wait for Brian Castano. Boxingscene.com has confirmed that Castano has been approved to proceed with his rescheduled undisputed junior middleweight championship rematch with lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF champion Jermell Charlo. The division’s top two fighters were forced to wait more than two weeks for the WBO to make their final ruling, with the Puerto Rico-based sanctioning body permitting Castano to bypass his mandatory title defense in favor of a second fight with Charlo which will take place May 14 on Showtime from a location to be determined.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Canelo-Bivol Light Heavyweight Title Fight To Land At T-Mobile Arena

SAN DIEGO - Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will return to Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo weekend for the first time in three years. The four-division champion and pound-for-pound king has settled on T-Mobile Arena as the home for his next fight versus WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11KOs). The bout will take place live on DAZN Pay-Per-View, the sports streaming service’s first event exclusively on that platform.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Insider

Canelo Alvarez Envisions Himself Ending Rivalry With Gennadiy Golovkin In Violent Fashion

Gennadiy Golovkin has been a proverbial thorn in the side of Canelo Alvarez for approximately a half-decade now. In back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018, both Golovkin and Alvarez waged a back and forth war in the ring. Although Alvarez was given a split decision draw in their first showdown and a majority decision win in their sequel, Golovkin has vehemently protested that the sport of boxing got it painfully wrong.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

N’Golo Kante: Chelsea were ‘not prepared’ for Roman Abramovich to sell club

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has said he and his teammates were caught off guard by Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell the club.Russian Abramovich said the move is in the “best interest” of the Premier League side, as scrutiny increases over his relationship with his nation’s president Vladimir Putin, who has initiated an invasion of Ukraine.Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003, and they have gone on to win multiple Premier League, FA Cup and League Cups trophies in the 19 years since, as well as two Champions League titles and two in the Europa League. Last month the Blues won the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: 85,000 tickets sold within 3 hours!

THE MASSIVE HEAVYWEIGHT clash between WBC champion Tyson Fury and the challenger Dillian Whyte on April 23 sold in huge numbers today – 85,000 tickets were purchased within 3 hours!. Fans are advised that only a limited number of tickets remain. A small number of Ticketmaster’s Platinum tickets are...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Mohamed Salah admits to being ‘shocked’ by Ballon d’Or snub

Mohamed Salah has admitted to being “shocked” at his seventh-placed finish in last year’s Ballon d’Or.The award was won by Lionel Messi, predominantly for his performances at Barcelona before a summer switch to Paris Saint-Germain, with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho rounding out the top three.Liverpool forward Salah finished in seventh place despite an impressive year of showings, and he revealed his emotions around missing out on the prize of being named the best men’s player in the world while talking to DMC, per the Mirror.“It shocked me [not doing better in Ballon d’Or voting], but...
SOCCER
The Independent

Shane Warne’s greatest moments: From ‘Ball of the Century’ to World Cup glory

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has died aged 52 following a suspected heart attack.The spinner took 708 Test wickets and 293 one-day dismissals during an illustrious 15-year international career.A statement released by Warne’s management team on Friday read: “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March.”LIVE: Latest news and reaction after Shane Warne’s death“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”Here, we look back at some of Warne’s most memorable moments.Ball of the centuryA...
SPORTS
TMZ.com

Tyson Fury Tells Klitschkos, Lomachenko 'Never Surrender' To Putin, Russia

"Keep fighting boys! Never surrender!" That's heavyweight champion Tyson Fury addressing Vladimir Putin's Russian invasion of Ukraine ... voicing support for star boxers like Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, Wladimir Klitschko, Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk. TMZ Sports talked to the 33-year-old boxing superstar about the unprovoked war ... and the...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

530K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy