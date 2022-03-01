ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany turns to renewables after Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Samuel Webb
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ycPN_0eSF4c9Z00

Germany aims to speed up wind and solar energy projects in a bid to reduce its reliance on Russian gas following the Ukraine invasion.

The country, which uses gas to heat half of its households, suspended the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline when Russia invaded Ukraine .

Germany obtains half its gas from Russia and had argued that Nord Stream 2 was primarily a commercial project to diversify energy supplies for Europe.

But it faced opposition within the European Union and from the United States on the grounds that it would increase Europe’s energy dependence on Russia.

Germany is already set to exit nuclear power this year and coal-fired energy by 2030 to help it reach climate change targets.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a leading member of the Greens party, noted that Germany needed to take a range of steps, including diversifying its sources of imports.

"We need to admit that in the past we have been too reliant on Russian imports ," Habeck told journalists.

"In the medium and long term, we are going to significantly reduce the consumption of fossil fuels."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBcjt_0eSF4c9Z00

Habeck’s ministry plans to speed up the passage of the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) through parliament so that it can come into force by July 1.

The act would see Germany suspend cuts to subsidies for new solar panels on roofs this year and increase solar tenders – a mechanism for allocating financial support to renewable energy projects – to 20 gigawatts by 2028 from about five gigawatts now.

Germany would also boost tender volumes for onshore wind energy to 10 gigawatts annually by 2027 from about two gigawatts now and keep them at that level through to 2035.

These steps would help renewable sources account for 80% of Germany’s electricity needs by 2030 and all of them by 2035, compared to a previous target to abandon fossil fuels "well before 2040", the economy ministry said.

However, Habeck rejected calls for Germany to reconsider exiting coal and nuclear power in light of Russia’s invasion.

"Coal and nuclear are not alternatives for Germany," he said, noting that half of Germany’s coal was also imported from Russia and adding that it would not be possible to keep nuclear plants online as they do not have approval to keep running.

Dr Ella Gilbert, a climate scientist at the University of Reading, told the Independent renewable energy is a “ no-brainer for any government with any form of foresight ” in the wake of the closure of Nord Stream 2.

“I hope there’s this diversification of energy supply and we invest in renewable technologies because if we don’t we’re moving backwards,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Ukraine#Russian#Nord Stream 2#The European Union#Greens#Eeg#The Economy Ministry
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

530K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy