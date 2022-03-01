ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boarding schools ‘ideal environment for grooming’

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJjTe_0eSF4bGq00

A new report into child sexual abuse has found boarding schools are the “ideal environment for grooming”, with pupils being more dependent on adults around them than in non-residential settings.

The report from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse said that “for some children, their residential school, in effect, may be their home”.

The investigation looked at residential specialist music schools and residential special schools, where children faced higher risks of sexual abuse, and went on to examine various other types of school, including day schools, where staff had been convicted of the sexual abuse of pupils, or where serious safeguarding concerns had arisen.

In the specialist music schools examined, the power and influence of often revered and influential music teachers made some pupils even more vulnerable to being sexually abused by them

Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse

The first phase of the inquiry, with public hearings held during September and October 2019, focused on residential music schools, including Chetham’s School in Manchester , the Yehudi Menuhin School in Surrey, and the Purcell School in Hertfordshire.

It also examined residential special schools, including Appletree School in Cumbria, Southlands School in Hampshire, and the Royal School Manchester.

The second phase looked at three mainstream schools where sexual abuse allegations had been raised, including a state school and a private boarding school.

The allegations were largely reported and investigated or responded to between 1990 and 2017, and related to incidents alleged to have taken place from the 1960s to 2014.

The report said: “In the specialist music schools examined, the power and influence of often revered and influential music teachers made some pupils even more vulnerable to being sexually abused by them.

“The reputations of both the musicians and the schools were often seen as more important than their victims and potential victims when allegations were made or concerns were raised.

“The response was similar when concerns were raised about well-liked and generally respected members of staff in other school contexts, in both the independent and state sectors.”

The report found that, across 12 schools, as well as eight schools which were no longer operating, there was a reluctance to report sexual abuse perpetrated by staff and pupils.

“Despite numerous changes and improvements to safeguarding since the complaints of child sexual abuse referenced in the closed residential schools account, children continue to face sexual abuse and sexual harassment in schools,” it said.

The inquiry was told of ineffective safeguarding in schools over the past 20 years and that “the testimonies on the Everyone’s Invited website demonstrate that currently, for children in some schools, sexual abuse and harassment between peers remain endemic”.

It heard that at Chetham’s School, former director of music Michael Brewer was “a powerful figure, having complete autonomy over all matters relating to music”.

In 2013, Frances Andrade, a former pupil at the school, took her own life after giving evidence on how Brewer had groomed and sexually abused her.

The inquiry also heard that Christopher Ling, a violin tutor at Chetham’s who was employed by Brewer, abused a number of pupils in his care, who were aged between nine and 15, in the 1980s.

Its report made a series of recommendations to improve safeguarding in schools, including setting nationally accredited standards and levels of safeguarding training in schools, making the highest level of safeguarding mandatory for headteachers and designated safeguarding leads in England and Wales, as well as reintroducing a duty for boarding schools and residential special schools to inform relevant inspectorates of allegations of child sexual abuse and other serious incidents.

Poor leadership frequently left staff unaware of how to respond to concerns about sexual abuse or too afraid of potential consequences to act

Inquiry chairwoman Professor Alexis Jay

Inquiry chairwoman Professor Alexis Jay said: “Today we have published the inquiry’s 19th investigation report, into residential schools.”

Schools play a central role in the lives of almost nine million children in England and half a million in Wales. They should be places of learning where children are nurtured by trusted teachers and are able to flourish in a safe environment.

“This is in contrast to the many shocking instances of child sexual abuse detailed in this report. They represent the opposite of everything that a school should be.

“Poor leadership frequently left staff unaware of how to respond to concerns about sexual abuse or too afraid of potential consequences to act. In some cases it was clear that protecting the reputation of the school was prioritised over the protection of children from sexual abuse – this is a recurring theme in very many of our reports.

“Day and residential schools play a key role in keeping children safe from harm, but, despite 20 years of enhanced focus on safeguarding, they are not as safe for children as they should be. This must change. The seven recommendations in this report must be implemented to vitally improve the current systems of child protection in schools.”

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince George is changing schools because of Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6 and Prince Louis, 3. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are of school age and attended the same school until recently. The Royal couple has decided to move Prince George to a new school, but the real reason is because of tradition.
U.K.
The Independent

Living with Covid plan sees Sage stand down regular meetings

The Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) will no longer be meeting regularly to discuss coronavirus, the PA news agency understands.Led by chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, the group met frequently at the height of the pandemic.But as all remaining legal restrictions have been removed in England as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “Living with Covid” plan, the group will not be meeting as often.Restrictions have been eased across the UK, with Wales removing all remaining legal orders from March 28, Northern Ireland replacing orders with guidance, and Scotland scrapping...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

We will have failed if future generations still experience prejudice – Sarwar

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has warned the current generation will have failed if his future grandchildren experience racism.Mr Sarwar said tackling hate and prejudice “must be a fight for all of us”, as he used his first party conference speech as leader to describe how he went to bed crying when his son first experienced racism.The son of Mohammad Sarwar – the UK’s first Muslim and Scotland’s first ethnic minority MP – Mr Sarwar said politics must change or the next generation “will grow up in a more hate-filled and more divided world than we grew up in”.Declaring that...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Jay
The Independent

Voices: We need a government that will guarantee mental health treatment within a month

Approximately 1.25 million people in the UK have an eating disorder. One would think there would be better understanding and more support for sufferers, yet these illnesses are still heavily stigmatised. There is still such a deep misunderstanding of the illnesses and how people’s lives are truly affected.Eating disorders have incredibly high mortality rates, with anorexia having the highest mortality rate of any mental illness. A lack of action and treatment costs lives.Though admissions have been rising even more sharply across the country since the pandemic, provision does not match need. It is vital the government gets a grip on...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

£6m raised for Ukraine appeal in Scotland in under 24 hours

Charities have thanked people for donating to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal for Ukraine after it raised more than £6 million in Scotland in under 24 hours.The funds will help member charities urgently respond to the crisis and provide people caught up in the conflict with shelter, food, water and medical support.Since the appeal launched on Thursday, more than £6 million has been raised in Scotland as people rushed to donate, including £2 million from the Scottish Government.Across the UK the appeal has raised more than £55 million, including £20 million donated by the UK Government as part of its...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Activists who scaled government building to face fresh trial

Activists are to face a fresh trial over allegations that they scaled a government building.Orla Coghlan, 26, Jamie Ozden, 25, and Annabel Berwick, 19 are believed to be members of Animal Rebellion, an off-shoot of Extinction Rebellion.They were among a group of protesters who allegedly climbed the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) building in Westminster at around 6am on October 26.Inspector Michael Richards told a one-day trial hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London that the Home Secretary’s private protection officer had wanted to access the building in Marsham Street because of an “essential meeting”.He told...
PROTESTS
ComicBook

PewDiePie Visited by Police After Internet Purchase

During a recent YouTube video, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg revealed that police recently visited his home in the UK after he purchased a Balisong knife online via Wish. As you may know, the Balisong knife is illegal in the UK, like it is in some states in the US. For PewDiePie, the Balisong is used as a fidget toy. During his videos and streams, you can sometimes see him fidgeting with it. And this is presumably what he told the police when they came knocking on his door to enquire why he was purchasing a balisong knife online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

530K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy