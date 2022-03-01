Builders FirstSource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $442.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $4.63 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.73 billion, or $8.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.89 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 72% in the last 12 months.

