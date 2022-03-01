ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Conor McGregor ‘not sure’ what weight he will return to UFC at

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oneJ_0eSF4T9u00

Conor McGregor has said that he is “not sure” which weight class he will return to UFC at.

The Irishman’s last two fights were at the 155lb lightweight class, but his last victory, a TKO win over Donald Cerrone in January 2020, came 15 pounds heavier at welterweight.

McGregor has been recovering from a broken tibia suffered in his defeat to Dustin Poirier last July, but has been told he can return to sparring in April.

He will then be able to better gauge at what weight he will be able to return.

“April they said I can spar and box again so I can take it day-by-day,” McGregor told Severe MMA . “Once I return to sparring I will know my weight, I will know how I feel and I will know my style.

“I’m not sure yet to be honest... 155lbs or 170lbs I would imagine but I am not sure yet.

“It is about time this game gives me the respect from my different styles of fighting, there was an eleven percent chance that my bone didn’t heal but it’s past that stage now.”

An encounter with UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira has been mentioned as a possible return fight for McGregor.

McGregor held the belt for 511 days after defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

UFC president Dana White has said that it will in part be up to the champion at the time to decide if McGregor gets an immediate shot at the title.

“We will see what’s what with the lightweight division,” White told The Underground . “It’s going to depend on who the champion is when Conor McGregor comes back, they have a say in it. What do they want to do?

“If it’s Oliveira who is still champion when Conor comes back, maybe Oliveira wants Conor, we will see then. There are many variables for his return, number one his health and how his leg is.

“Once that is 100 per cent, we will start to figure out where he goes because we have fights up to 18 June already.”

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz shoots down Conor McGregor trilogy talk after Dana White says he’d be ‘shocked’ not to see it, McGregor and Poirier respond

Nate Diaz wants Conor McGregor to earn another fight with him. A trilogy bout between Diaz and McGregor has been discussed ever since their dramatic rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016 ended with McGregor earning a majority decision over his rival. Diaz won their first fight by second-round submission and a third meeting to settle the score would be a guaranteed box office success.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Eddie Alvarez
Person
Donald Cerrone
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reveals Conor McGregor may receive title shot upon return: “It depends on who the champion is”

Dana White has revealed that Conor McGregor may receive a title shot upon his return. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of the cage since July 2021, where he lost to Dustin Poirier via injury. His loss to ‘The Diamond’ was his second in a row, and his third in his last four bouts. His sole win came at UFC 246 in January 2020, where he defeated the equally-struggling Donald Cerrone.
UFC
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
Popculture

Fired WWE Tag Team Is Now Thriving in Another Wrestling Company

A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen says he’s never witnessed a sporting event lied about more than Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: “I got my mother’s ticket the day of the fight”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the “lie” that he says Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor was. Back in summer 2017, sports fans were treated to one of the biggest crossover events of all-time as Floyd Mayweather went toe to toe with Conor McGregor in a mammoth boxing showdown. The master technician Mayweather squared off against McGregor who was easily the biggest star in mixed martial arts – and still is to this day.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc 205#Combat#Irishman#Tko#Mma
bjpenndotcom

The UFC parts ways with three more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to a report from @UFCRosterWatch on Twitter. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if these moves were outright releases or contracts which were not renewed. Teemu Packalen (8-3 MMA) Teemu Packalen, 34, a lightweight fighter...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Latest news on Randy Orton

Recently, it came to light that Randy Orton looked like he might have been injured in his match that aired in the last episode of Monday Night Raw, with tag team partner of Matt Riddle, who seemed to have suffered an accidental blow by Montez Ford, during their feud. During...
WWE
The Independent

The Independent

530K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy