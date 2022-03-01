ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘There is a lot of work to do’: Red Bull reveal weight problem with 2022 car

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Red Bull have confirmed that they are one of a number of Formula 1 teams struggling with a car that weighs significantly more than the minimum.

The minimum weight was upped this year to account for changes in regulations about car aerodynamics, with teams forced to significantly redesign their cars.

However teams are reportedly finding cutting weight troublesome as they try to be as close to the minimum as possible and avoid sacrificing speed.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that only a single team are not having problems trying to shed mass, and thinks another raising of the minimum could occur.

“The only problem we have is weight, but all teams have that,” Marko told Motorsport-Magazin.com of the new RB18 car.

“Thank God the minimum weight has already been raised, but there is still a lot of work to do before the first race.

“Let’s see if there isn’t another increase. All but one of the teams are struggling with the weight problem.”

German outlet Auto Motor und Sport has suggested that it is Alfa Romeo who are not having to watch their weight.

Eight of the ten teams would have to agree to increase the minimum at this late stage with the season due to start in Bahrain on 20 March.

The second, and final, round of testing will be held in the Middle Eastern archipelago over three days from 10 March.

The Independent

The Independent

