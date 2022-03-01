Interpreter translating Zelensky’s address to European Parliament breaks down crying
An interpreter broke down crying translating Ukraine president Zelensky ’s address to the European Parliament after 16 children were killed yesterday in continued bombings.
Zelensky said: “I am very happy to sense this mood, that we have united today all of you in the European Union . But I did not know that this was the price we had to pay.”
Russia is advancing on Kyiv with a huge convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks and other military equipment spanning more than 40 miles, according to new satellite images.
