Smucker: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $69.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.33 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.35 to $8.65 per share.

