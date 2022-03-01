ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte press conference LIVE: Champion taunts challenger after no-show

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his title against Dillian Whyte on 23 April, in an all-British clash at Wembley Stadium.

The London venue was also the setting for this afternoon’s press conference, the first in the build-up to the highly-anticipated bout. Fury has been incredibly vocal since the fight was confirmed – and even before that – taunting his fellow 33-year-old at every opportunity . Mandatory challenger and interim champion Whyte, in stark contrast, has been largely silent, leading Fury to label him a “coward” in the run-up to today’s press conference.

Fury gave his opponent a new nickname today, however, labelling him “Frillian White Knickers” as Whyte missed the event in order to focus on his training in Portugal , where the Londoner lives. Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum explained : “We won the purse bid, which was way higher than the next biggest bid, and [Whyte’s] not coming to the press conference because we wouldn’t give him a percentage of the upside [from pay-per-view sales], which you don’t get in a purse bid. He told us he won’t come to any of the press conferences except the last one.”

Re-live updates from the first Fury vs Whyte pre-fight press conference, below.

