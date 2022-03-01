ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $52.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $473.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $461.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $200.4 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.9 billion.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 87 cents to 91 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEN

