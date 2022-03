One of Iowa's largest nursing home chains is being prepped for sale after amassing more than $1 million in fines, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported March 2. Clive, Iowa-based QHC Facilities owns eight skilled nursing facilities and two assisted-living centers in Iowa and filed for bankruptcy in late December. QHC's owner, Nancy Voyna, died a few weeks after the bankruptcy declaration, and her son is pursuing a sale of the company and all of its assets, according to the newspaper.

CLIVE, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO