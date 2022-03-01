Novanta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.8 million.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The photonic and motion control components maker posted revenue of $199 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.3 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $706.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Novanta expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $192 million to $200 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Novanta expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3 per share, with revenue ranging from $825 million to $845 million.

