The Mayor of London has announced plans to extend the city's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to the whole of Greater London.Sadiq Khan said in a speech on Friday that the policy would help tackle the "triple challenge" of air pollution, the climate emergency, and congestion.Under the plans, from next year motorists in vehicles that do not meet emissions standards would have to pay £12.50 a day to drive in Greater London.The policy already extends to the capital's north and south circular roads, taking in inner London. The zone was extended to this point last year, having previously covered a smaller...

POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO