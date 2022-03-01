Chico’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FT MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $10.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Ft Myers, Florida-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $496.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $46.2 million, or 37 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Chico’s said it expects revenue in the range of $485 million to $500 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 40 cents to 50 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.12 billion.

