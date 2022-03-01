ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU must increase capacity to prevent war, says EU foreign policy chief

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvxG2_0eSF3ELI00

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must significantly increase its capacity to deter wars, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told EU lawmakers on Tuesday.

“One of the lessons that we have to learn from the invasion of Ukraine is that more than ever Europe must think strategically about itself, it’s environment and the world,” Borrell told an emergency session of the European Parliament.

“We need to increase our deterrence capacity in order to prevent war.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Policy#Ukraine#War#The European Union#The European Parliament
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
Reuters

China says it respects Ukraine's sovereignty and Russia's security concerns

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told senior European officials on Friday that China respects countries' sovereignty, including Ukraine's, but that Russia's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion should be properly addressed. After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed an invasion of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

343K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy