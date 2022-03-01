Insta-review: Japanese souffle pancakes

Pancakes. That’s it. That’s all this place sells. And we fucking love it. We might even move to Southwark Bridge Road just so all of our foreseeable mornings are spent saying things like ‘we’ll have the poached pear caramel pancakes with a side of bacon, Glenda’. For transparency, we have no idea if anyone called Glenda actually works here, but it just felt right. Dedicated entirely to our beloved AM comrade, the buttermilk batter is, frankly, magical and we’re even into their eggy options. If you’re looking to do that whole all-day big brunch thing, we’d recommend sitting out on their terrace, ordering a carafe of mimosa, and of course, eating a couple rounds of London’s best buttermilk pancakes.

