Insta-review: Japanese souffle pancakes

By Monica Eng
Axios
 3 days ago

In our ongoing assessment of spots that seem as much about Instagram hype as food, we review Hanabusa Café, the house of jiggly souffle pancakes. The idea: This two-year-old Loop café serves Japanese ramen,...

The Infatuation

Where The Pancakes Are

Pancakes. That’s it. That’s all this place sells. And we fucking love it. We might even move to Southwark Bridge Road just so all of our foreseeable mornings are spent saying things like ‘we’ll have the poached pear caramel pancakes with a side of bacon, Glenda’. For transparency, we have no idea if anyone called Glenda actually works here, but it just felt right. Dedicated entirely to our beloved AM comrade, the buttermilk batter is, frankly, magical and we’re even into their eggy options. If you’re looking to do that whole all-day big brunch thing, we’d recommend sitting out on their terrace, ordering a carafe of mimosa, and of course, eating a couple rounds of London’s best buttermilk pancakes.
Axios

Chef's Table with bakers Rhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks

Rhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks are sister bakers. The pair make up the family-owned Second Daughter Baking Co. and recently got a nod as James Beard Award semifinalists for Outstanding Baker. State of play: The sisters run the bakery out of the BOK Building with no public storefront, operating exclusively...
Axios

Panka serves up tasty Peruvian dishes in Des Moines

My husband and I are vacationing in Peru this summer and we realized after booking the trip that we've never eaten Peruvian cuisine. Until now. I recently visited Panka, a Peruvian restaurant that chef Mariela Maya opened in Des Moines roughly three years ago. Maya, who was born in Lima...
Axios

Austin readers' reactions to Axios' broccoli tea

Asher recently swooned over his broccoli tea concoction. What they're saying: Turns out readers had a lot to say — and some of them turn out to be imbibers of the stuff. "I am 67 and I have been drinking broccoli tea pretty much my whole life," Chuck B. wrote. "My parents introduced me to it as a small child and not only broccoli but any kind of vegetable that was cooked at home — the vegetable broth/liquid was saved and drunk. Delicious."
Axios

Our guide: Columbus' best Friday fish dinners

It's the first Friday of Lent, which means many Catholics are forgoing meat to eat fish dinners. 👏 We asked for your fish fry recommendations and you didn't disappoint:. "Definitely L.B's Golden Fried Fish N' Chicken! Best fish in the city." — Chenai B. "Truthfully, I haven't tried...
Axios

5 new restaurants to try in the Twin Cities this March

Looking for a new place to eat this month? Check out these five spots throughout the Twin Cities. 🍄 The Shroom Room: No, not those kinds of shrooms. The Columbia Heights spot combines live music with a five-course fine dining menu that incorporates locally foraged ingredients. Soft opening March 26.
Axios Twin Cities

The rise of seatless coffee huts in the Twin Cities

Coffee chains are building drive-thru coffee shops in Twin Cities suburbs, souped-up versions of the coffee huts and kiosks you might see on the West Coast.What's happening: Nebraska-based chain Scooter's is targeting Maplewood for the first two of 10 planned seatless shops in the Twin Cities, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business. The entrance of Scooter's comes on the heels of Brooklyn Center-based Caribou Coffee's launch of its seatless "Cabin" concept. Caribou opened its 11th Cabin in Fridley, in August.Driving the news: Scooter's and Caribou Cabins were around before COVID-19, but the pandemic has led to an uptick in drive-thru...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Des Moines kitchen serves up nostalgic school lunches

If your mouth is watering for those pizza days at school, we've got good news!. There's a way to bite into some nostalgia without redoing middle school. Driving the news: In April, you'll be able to order USDA school lunch pizza every Thursday at Kitchen Spaces, said Bob Mulvihill, who owns the communal commercial kitchen.
DES MOINES, IA
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Chic Kitchen Redo Was Done in Under a Week Using Mostly Leftovers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Of all the home renovations, kitchens tend to be among the priciest because of all the appliances, hardware, and finishes in the space. There are backsplashes to think about (and pay for), faucets, microwaves, ranges… not to mention any wiring or plumbing if the layout changes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Axios

Axios

