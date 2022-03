Some of the differences between Total War: Warhammer 3 and its predecessors are big, significant, as obvious as a Great Unclean One's buttcrack. The diplomacy is actually decent, for starters. The one real weakness of the series, diplomacy used to be a matter of sorting a list of nations based on who hated you least and then clicking through one by one to see if they'd have anything to do with you. The new, less opaque diplomacy system—courtesy of Three Kingdoms and Troy—is more focused on showing you what deals you can make and how. It let me get up to some real hijinx when I played as Slaanesh.

