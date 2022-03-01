ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Axsome: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 99 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $130.4 million, or $3.47 per share.

Axsome shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 58% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXSM

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Axsome Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axsome Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 12.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.9 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Microsoft closes on $16 billion acquisition of Nuance

Microsoft has closed on its approximately $16 billion acquisition of speech recognition company Nuance. The deal, which was announced last year, helps Microsoft Corp. get more entrenched into hospitals and the health care industry through Nuance’s widely used medical dictation and transcription tools. Nuance Communications Inc. has been a...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

784K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy