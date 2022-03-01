Axsome: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 99 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $130.4 million, or $3.47 per share.

Axsome shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 58% in the last 12 months.

