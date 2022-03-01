ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Laredo mayor discusses possible return of the Tecolotes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The possible return of the Los dos Laredos’ baseball team could be gaining momentum in the Gateway City. It’s been several months of uncertainty for the status of the Tecolotes in Laredo. This past November, City Council accepted the team’s proposal to lease their...
Webb County Veterans Services office offering transpiration for vets

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Local veterans who are in need of transportation will be able to take advantage of a program provided by the Webb County Veterans Service Office. The Webb County Veterans Transportation Assistance Program provides veterans with free transportation to medical appointments within Laredo and up to a 200 mile radius, such as McAllen, Harlingen, Corpus Christi and San Antonio.
Sames Auto Arena to hold job fair

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Jobseekers looking for a new place of employment will have an opportunity to take part in a job fair. The Sames Auto Arena is set to host the fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say applicants must be at least 18-years old and must...
Laredo Skaters take part in Derek Trevino Skate Jam

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Skaters showed off their skills during an annual skateboarding competition over the weekend. Laredoans Against Drunk Driving, (LADD) held its tenth annual Derek R. Trevino Memorial Skate Jam at North Central Park over the weekend. Elizabeth Alonso Villarreal, the mother of Derek Trevino, organized the event...
Cloudier Monday, Then sunnier and Warmer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air will arrive aloft from northeastern Mexico Monday with cloudier skies, and a slight chance of scattered patches of showers. Drier and warmer air will replace the most air aloft on Tuesday with clearing skies and warm temperatures. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. A new dry airmass from the Rockies will arrive Thursday with mild temperatures.
District Attorney’s Office prepares for Burgos & Chavez trials

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Two notorious murder cases that made national headlines are moving closer to trial. According to Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, Joel David Chavez, the man accused in the death of Gracy Espinoza, and her unborn child, filed a motion to suppress evidence. The evidence...
Webb County approves pay raise for part-time correctional officers

WEBB COUTNY, TX (KGNS) - Some Webb County Correctional Officers will soon be seeing an increase in pay. During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Webb County officials approved an increase in pay for jailers at the Webb County Jail. Before the item was brought to commissioners, the standard pay for...
Diocese of Laredo confirms incident between student and employee occurred

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An employee at Blessed Sacrament has been placed on administrative leave following an incident involving a student. It happened back in December when school officials were notified about it. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Diocese of Laredo sent out a press release confirming that an alleged...
City of Laredo to install speed tables along J.B. Alexander Parkway

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A construction project in north Laredo could affect daily commute for the next couple of weeks. The City of Laredo Engineering Department will conducting temporary construction along John B. Alexander Parkway. On Tuesday, Jan 10, crews will be constructing six concrete speed tables at three locations...
Laredo Police continue to search for North Central Park vandals

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been almost two weeks since North Central Park was hit by an appalling case of vandalism. The incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, during the early morning hours. Laredo Police are continuing to investigate the case and bring those responsible for the damages...
Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
Very Warm Wednesday, Rocky Mountain Air Follows

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm air from the Mexican Plateau will influence our weather during Wednesday. After any morning clouds or patches of fog, the desert air will stir in, bringing sunny skies and very warm afternoon temperatures. A Rocky Mountain airmass will arrive before dawn Thursday. This will be a dry cooler airmass. With bright sunshine and low humidity, temperatures will still reach above 70.
Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Traffic is stalled near a central Laredo overpass after a tractor trailer broke in half. According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at overpass near Mann Road and San Dario. All eastbound traffic headed to San Dario is closed. Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid...
Laredo Police identify woman in fatal auto-pedestrian accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is revealing the identity of a woman who lost her life after allegedly being hit by an SUV. Police report that 79-year-old Virginia Villanueva was walking across Taylor Street and McPherson Road on Tuesday night, January 9, when a white SUV struck her. The incident was reported to the police shortly after 8 p.m.
Fatal auto-pedestrian accident reported on McPherson

LAREDO, TX KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto pedestrian accident that claimed the life of a woman. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. on McPherson Avenue and East Taylor. According to Laredo Police, a female patient passed away as a result of her injuries. The woman’s identity or...
Laredo Police: Woman continues to fight for her life after being shot in the face

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A woman is still fighting for her life at a local hospital after being shot in the face allegedly by her husband. The Laredo Police Department says the victim has not passed despite conflicting social media reports. Due to HIPPA law, which protects the privacy of an individual’s medical records, it is difficult to confirm the victim’s status.
