Laredo mayor discusses possible return of the Tecolotes
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The possible return of the Los dos Laredos’ baseball team could be gaining momentum in the Gateway City. It’s been several months of uncertainty for the status of the Tecolotes in Laredo. This past November, City Council accepted the team’s proposal to lease their...
Mayor Dr. Trevino responds to council’s decision to not extend city manager application
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has been without a city manager for almost a year. The newly elected mayor is now speaking out about the recent decision by council to proceed with the hiring process and not extend the application window for the position. The application deadline...
Webb County Commissioners to dedicate community center after Ricardo Molina Sr.
Webb County, TX . (KGNS) - The Rio Bravo Community Center will officially be renamed in memory of UISD Board member and public servant. During Monday morning’s Commissioners Court meeting, officials were able to unanimously approve the item to name the building the “Ricardo Molina Sr. Community Center.
Newly elected County Commissioner for Precinct Four plans to tackle Mines Road congestion
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - It was the first day on the job for recently elected Webb County Commissioner for precinct four, Ricardo Jaime. The life-long resident of precinct four, former firefighter, and former small business owner said he is ready to be fully dedicated to his new position. One...
Webb County Veterans Services office offering transpiration for vets
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Local veterans who are in need of transportation will be able to take advantage of a program provided by the Webb County Veterans Service Office. The Webb County Veterans Transportation Assistance Program provides veterans with free transportation to medical appointments within Laredo and up to a 200 mile radius, such as McAllen, Harlingen, Corpus Christi and San Antonio.
Sames Auto Arena to hold job fair
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Jobseekers looking for a new place of employment will have an opportunity to take part in a job fair. The Sames Auto Arena is set to host the fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say applicants must be at least 18-years old and must...
Laredo Skaters take part in Derek Trevino Skate Jam
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Skaters showed off their skills during an annual skateboarding competition over the weekend. Laredoans Against Drunk Driving, (LADD) held its tenth annual Derek R. Trevino Memorial Skate Jam at North Central Park over the weekend. Elizabeth Alonso Villarreal, the mother of Derek Trevino, organized the event...
Cloudier Monday, Then sunnier and Warmer
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air will arrive aloft from northeastern Mexico Monday with cloudier skies, and a slight chance of scattered patches of showers. Drier and warmer air will replace the most air aloft on Tuesday with clearing skies and warm temperatures. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. A new dry airmass from the Rockies will arrive Thursday with mild temperatures.
District Attorney’s Office prepares for Burgos & Chavez trials
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Two notorious murder cases that made national headlines are moving closer to trial. According to Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, Joel David Chavez, the man accused in the death of Gracy Espinoza, and her unborn child, filed a motion to suppress evidence. The evidence...
Webb County approves pay raise for part-time correctional officers
WEBB COUTNY, TX (KGNS) - Some Webb County Correctional Officers will soon be seeing an increase in pay. During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Webb County officials approved an increase in pay for jailers at the Webb County Jail. Before the item was brought to commissioners, the standard pay for...
Diocese of Laredo confirms incident between student and employee occurred
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An employee at Blessed Sacrament has been placed on administrative leave following an incident involving a student. It happened back in December when school officials were notified about it. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Diocese of Laredo sent out a press release confirming that an alleged...
City of Laredo to install speed tables along J.B. Alexander Parkway
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A construction project in north Laredo could affect daily commute for the next couple of weeks. The City of Laredo Engineering Department will conducting temporary construction along John B. Alexander Parkway. On Tuesday, Jan 10, crews will be constructing six concrete speed tables at three locations...
Laredo Police continue to search for North Central Park vandals
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been almost two weeks since North Central Park was hit by an appalling case of vandalism. The incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, during the early morning hours. Laredo Police are continuing to investigate the case and bring those responsible for the damages...
Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
Very Warm Wednesday, Rocky Mountain Air Follows
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm air from the Mexican Plateau will influence our weather during Wednesday. After any morning clouds or patches of fog, the desert air will stir in, bringing sunny skies and very warm afternoon temperatures. A Rocky Mountain airmass will arrive before dawn Thursday. This will be a dry cooler airmass. With bright sunshine and low humidity, temperatures will still reach above 70.
Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Traffic is stalled near a central Laredo overpass after a tractor trailer broke in half. According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at overpass near Mann Road and San Dario. All eastbound traffic headed to San Dario is closed. Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid...
Laredo Police identify woman in fatal auto-pedestrian accident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is revealing the identity of a woman who lost her life after allegedly being hit by an SUV. Police report that 79-year-old Virginia Villanueva was walking across Taylor Street and McPherson Road on Tuesday night, January 9, when a white SUV struck her. The incident was reported to the police shortly after 8 p.m.
Laredo schools equipped to respond to athletes experiencing a medical emergency
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - NFL player Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field last week. Since then, athletic programs from colleges to high schools have spoken about their player safety protocol. The impact of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest has been...
Fatal auto-pedestrian accident reported on McPherson
LAREDO, TX KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto pedestrian accident that claimed the life of a woman. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. on McPherson Avenue and East Taylor. According to Laredo Police, a female patient passed away as a result of her injuries. The woman’s identity or...
Laredo Police: Woman continues to fight for her life after being shot in the face
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A woman is still fighting for her life at a local hospital after being shot in the face allegedly by her husband. The Laredo Police Department says the victim has not passed despite conflicting social media reports. Due to HIPPA law, which protects the privacy of an individual’s medical records, it is difficult to confirm the victim’s status.
