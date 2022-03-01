ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tools for Assessing and Winning Any Argument the Right Way

Cover picture for the articleWhen a passionate dispute arises, often only two resolution options are available—fight the opponent or avoid the discussion. Avoiding an argument can sometimes make sense, such as when one wants to preserve the relationship with the other without conceding. Methodically thinking through a conflict reveals that there's more...

purewow.com

28 Things Your Partner Should Never Say to You (Like Never, Ever)

You’re already clued up on the things you should say to your one and only every day, plus the magic words that can diffuse pretty much any argument. But what about the things your partner should never say to you? Read through our list of blunders and aggressions below and you’ll never need to waste time scrolling through AITA relationship threads on Reddit again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

5 Signs of "Breadcrumbing" in a Relationship

Breadcrumbing can occur in romantic, social, family, and work situations. An important question to ask is: “Do I deserve better than the way I’m being treated in this relationship?”. Breadcrumbing can be defined as the act of “leading someone on” and “keeping someone’s hopes up” through small and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How a Narcissist Destroys a Person From the Inside Out

A partner with narcissistic tendencies may not exhibit these qualities until the person trusts him or her. The narcissist continually invalidates the person's feelings. Eventually the person doubts most of what she feels and thinks. A narcissist distorts a person's empathy and introspectiveness, making her think they are character flaws...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

10 Ways to Release Regret

Resolve not to live in the past and to forgive yourself. As you seek to release heavy feelings, work to counterbalance anger, fear, and guilt with optimism, hope, and joy. Exercises in intellectual, relationship, physical, and spiritual support can help you reclaim a healthy life. Few people arrive at adulthood...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Overcome Writer's Block

Writer’s block means not knowing what to write; either not having ideas or not knowing how to express them adequately. Writer’s block can have physiological, motivational, or cognitive causes. Successful strategies of professional writers to overcome writer’s block include taking breaks, changing the work topic, or continuing to...
YOGA
INFORUM

Letter: Teaching history the right way

On March 6, 1857, the Supreme Court declared that Black people, free or enslaved, were not and never could be U.S. citizens. Jim Crow laws began in the 1860s as a response to the abolishment of slavery as a way to legally mandate segregation. Redlining became a popular practice in the 1930s as a way for the U.S. government to segregate housing stock by making housing programs exclusively beneficial to white people.
FARGO, ND
psychologytoday.com

The Relationship Between BPD Disassociation and Gaslighting

Gaslighting increases the instability of relationships where one or both parties has BPD. The symptom of paranoia may cause those who dissociate to see others as gaslighting them. To avoid gaslighting, it is suggested that you not challenge accusations based on dissociative memory gaps. Gaslighting is a form of emotional...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Keep Knee to Knee While Mutual Eye-Gazing

Mutual eye-gazing can be a helpful tool to uncover the potential issues a couple is having. It can also foster greater intimacy and closeness. While eye gazing, a person's pupils dilate, and oxytocin is released. This neuropeptide signals they are with someone safe. “I’m still not comfortable,” says Sam, jiggling...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Unexpected Ways to Find Fortitude in Turbulent Times

The pursuit of the good life might leave us unprepared for hardship and challenge. Clarifying what is important in life is key to resilience. Identifying our values can lead to remarkable health and wellness benefits. We are living in turbulent times. War, pandemics, climate change, injustice, poverty, and corruption cause...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Take the 30-Day Positive Messaging Challenge

If knowledge is power, wisdom is discernment. Wisdom tends to come after experiencing life’s inevitable hard knocks. People make mistakes and learn lessons through the experience. Over time, wisdom can be gained. With this thought in mind, I found it interesting that older people have been found to respond favorably to positive health messages that are motivating over negative messages that tend to be more fear-based (Notthoff & Carstensen, 2014; Strough et al., 2015; Sullivan & Lachman, 2016). I personally wonder if this doesn’t apply to everyone. Anecdotally, I have heard that Psychology Today contributors tend to find that their positive-based posts are read more than other items. (Trending topics like narcissism remain popular because we love reading things that help us understand and validate our painful encounters with other people.) Still, if positive messages are more motivating for people who have lived longer and have generally gained more knowledge and wisdom, wouldn’t it make sense to try to employ positive messaging with others in our lives?
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Trance-Ending: The Most Important Step in Making Change

Disenchantment—the breaking of spells—is critical to the process of change. Disenchantment doesn’t end ambition; it creates a different kind of ambition—a relocating of one's center of gravity. Enchantments include stories someone may tell themselves, fixation on the past or future, infatuation, conformity, or professional identity. Spells...
PARENTING
psychologytoday.com

Can One's Conscience Be Evil?

Too young to experience any authority of their own, children uncritically accept what virtually everyone else tells them is “right” behavior. Unless a person's superego has in some way been corrupted by society—such as its being sexist or racist—defying one’s superego leads to guilt. What...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

It's Hard to Make Decisions After COVID

COVID rules and expectations are changing again, and it is easy to feel lost without a framework for making basic health-related decisions. Focus on both risks and benefits, accept that not everything is in your hands, and consider the role of social norms. Recognize that change and uncertainty are hard,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

22 Important Things to Know About Emotions

Our society, mainly schools, fails to educate us on emotions. Core emotions need to be experienced and released. Inhibitory emotions serve to obscure our core emotions. Habitual use of protective defenses prevents us from feeling vital and authentic. Over the 18 years that I have studied emotions, I have learned...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Polyvagal Theory: How Your Nervous System Works

Polyvagal Theory explains the relationship between the autonomic nervous system and social behavior. The clearest deepest way to help someone understand Polyvagal Theory is through the analogy of water. Figure out what state your nervous system moves into when you feel threatened. By Natureza Gabriel Kram. Imagine that you’ve never...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Nine Steps Toward Letting Go of Guilt

Loving someone with borderline traits can be exhausting as they can have little empathy for their impact on others. Guilt is a common reaction when trying to establish better emotional boundaries with someone struggling with borderline traits. Steps to establish those boundaries are suggested, including being available to her when...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Despite Our Differences, Can We Find a Common Good?

The idea of the common good has a long yet punctuated history, replete with diverging meanings. In the context of tribalism and division, a shared sense of the common good is elusive, but vital. How can insights from psychology help foster leadership for the common good?. Against a backdrop of...
SOCIETY
Indy100

Right wingers are losing it over Kamala Harris's explanation of the Ukraine crisis

Right wingers have got their knickers in a twist over Kamala Harris' communication skills.During an appearance on radio show called Morning Hustle, the vice president was asked to explain Russia's invasion of Ukraine in "layman’s terms for people who don’t understand what’s going on and how can this directly affect the people of the United States?"And that she did, but people didn't like it one bit. Let's take a look at what she did to upset them so much.She said: “So, Ukraine is a country in Europe.”“It exists next to another country called Russia.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

