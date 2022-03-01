ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Under new CDC guidance, masks no longer recommended in all but these 15 Pennsylvania counties

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

The continuing nationwide cooling of the coronavirus pandemic prompted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ease its mask guidance, now recommending them only in areas of “high” risk, with some exceptions.

In areas where the COVID-19 risk is high, the CDC is still recommending people to wear masks indoors. The new recommendations do not change federal mask mandates on public transportation and inside bus stations, train stations or airports.

To give people better guidance on COVID precautions they should take, the CDC has also unveiled a new tool. The COVID-19 Community Levels guide is a variation on a previous tool that showed virus transmission levels for each of the nation’s 3,200 counties, but did not weigh other factors such as hospital capacity and recent COVID-19 hospital admissions.

The new tool takes both factors into account, resulting in many more counties falling into “low” and “medium” categories where indoor masking is recommended only for high-risk people.

The map above, based on the most recent data, shows that only 15 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are classified as having high COVID-19 community levels where indoor masking is still recommended. Those counties have a combined population of about 830,000 people, or 6.5% of the state’s total.

Another 35 counties with more than 8 million people, or 63% of the state’s population — including both Lehigh and Northampton counties — are in the medium classification.

Lehigh County has “substantial” virus transmission and Northampton County has “high” transmission, but hospital utilization and admissions are low enough that the current level of disease is not considered a threat to health care systems or a rise in serious illness.

The final 17 counties, with 3.9 million people, or 30% of Pennsylvania’s population, are in the low COVID-19 community level, meaning the CDC suggests simply keeping up with recommended vaccinations, getting tested if symptomatic and taking stricter precautions if in close contact with someone who has active virus.

The CDC explains its rationale for the new tool on its web site: “With current high levels of vaccination and high levels of population immunity from both vaccination and infections, the risk of medically significant disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 is greatly reduced for most people. At the same time, we know that some people and communities , such as our oldest citizens, people who are immunocompromised, and people with disabilities, are at higher risk for serious illness and face challenging decisions navigating a world with COVID-19.”

The shifting emphasis from preventing infection to preventing hospitalizations and deaths coincides with a similar announcement from the state Health Department’s Friday that it is transitioning away from pandemic precautions and focusing on increasing vaccinations and shoring up beleaguered health care infrastructure.

Comments / 15

Kimmie Sallows
2d ago

So why so afraid of this virus? Is it because those certain people want to keep it alive and well? Of course it is. Take off that mask,it never actually did anything good for anyone. Only ones running scared are those who followed their clown show puppets.

Reply
15
meow
2d ago

my job full of the jabbed still won't let us take mask off...guess they don't follow the cdc or the state guidelines

Reply(1)
4
Robert Simmons
2d ago

never wore one and never will and you can stuff your jab up your asd

Reply(3)
16
