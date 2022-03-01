Parents call for larger school zones after Norfolk student critically injured in hit & run crash

NORFOLK, Va. - We have learned that the teenage girl who was injured in a hit and run crash while walking to school Monday morning is in critical condition.

The 16-year-old Booker T. Washington student was walking to class when a car hit her and kept driving.

News 3 Reporter Penny Kmitt went back to the scene Tuesday morning and spoke with the community.

They said the area where the crash happened is not safe for students.

When standing in front of Booker T. Washington, we could see that the school zone doesn't begin until the other side of the street. This has parents calling for change.

Neighbors are now saying the school zones need to be larger and should have crossing guards.

As of now, the Norfolk Police Department only provides crossing guards to elementary and middle schools but Karen Thompson, an area parent who sends all her kids to Booker T., says that needs to change.

“I started crying when I got out here...who hits a child and keeps on going? I think they need a crossing guard out here. I really do. I mean, this area is actually really busy because you've got shipyard people coming through...a lot of folks coming through that go to work,” she said.

Police previously said the hit and run happened around 7 a.m., which is a time many students are heading to class.

The teen was immediately taken to CHKD with serious injuries and on Tuesday police said she was in critical condition.

The Norfolk Public Schools Crisis Team has been at the school ever since and police are asking for any information on the car or driver that hit the student.

If you have information that can help call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

