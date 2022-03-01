Ukrainian president Zelensky raises fist after standing ovation from European Parliament

Ukrainian president Zelensky raises his fist after telling European leaders Ukraine is “giving away its best people for a desire to be treated as equals”.

Speaking to the European Parliament via a video link, he called on member states to prove their loyalty to Ukraine in its war with Russia .

“The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that’s for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome,” he said.

It comes after mass shelling hit the city of Kharkiv, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds more.

